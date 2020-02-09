Snow possible in Jerusalem, as cold wave strikes Israel

The peak of the winter weather system will fall on Monday, with light snowfall in mountainous areas including Jerusalem and mountains in the Negev, according to Channel 13. Temperatures will plummet throughout the country on Monday morning. In Safed, the low will be 24 degrees Fahrenheit (-4 Celsius). In Haifa, temperatures will fall to 32 degrees (0 Celsius). Tel Aviv will be 35 degrees (2 Celsius). In the Jerusalem, temperatures will fall to 28 degrees (-2 Celsius) and in Beersheba, the capital of the south, it will only be slightly warmer at 33 degrees (1 Celsius).

Temperatures will be slightly warmer on Tuesday and will continue to rise on Wednesday and Thursday.

The 02WS Jerusalem weather station reported on Saturday night that light rain is expected on both Sunday and Monday and could turn into or be mixed with snow. Frost is expected on both Monday and Tuesday morning.