Social media project shows Tel Aviv homeless as accepted, but unintegrated

"Many Tel Avivians view homeless people as integrated co-residents who are part of their neighborhoods, but the homeless do not quite feel the same way."

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
August 8, 2019 03:37
Screenshot of the Shatuf Matte project about homeless people in Tel Aviv

Screenshot of the Shatuf Matte project about homeless people in Tel Aviv. (photo credit: screenshot)

The Shatuf Matte project by documentarian Feldi aims to bring to light "the contrast of acceptance vs. the impossibility of integration" of homeless people in Tel Aviv.




The Shatuf Matte project shows homeless in Tel Aviv as accepted, but unintegrated [Credit: Livia Heins, Elizabeth Oganesyan, Menachem Hecht / Bar Ilan University (Video Journalism Course by Sivan Ravi
"As with any large city, Tel Aviv has a significant homeless population. Many Tel Avivians view homeless people as integrated co-residents who are part of their neighborhoods, but the homeless do not quite feel the same way."

