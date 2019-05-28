SodaStream holds iftar meal for Muslims, Christians and Jews

As one of our loyal readers, we ask you to be our partner.

They may have been from different religions, but they ate side by side, as SodaStream hosted an iftar meal at their Negev facility. Over 2,500 people, including coworkers and special guests, attended the traditional evening break-fast for the Islamic holy month of Ramadan, the company announced Monday.



SodaStream, the company that manufactures carbonated beverage products for home-use, voiced pride that Jews, Muslims and Christians work together at their facilities, the company announced Monday.





As they sat down together to break the Ramadan fast, which ends every night of the month at sundown, Daniel Birenbaum, CEO of Sodastream told the crowd he believes in not waiting for elected officials to initiated coexistence measures. He added that the employees and managers of the factory "need to ensure coexistence and peace between us, not just during iftar, but every day. The thousands of people who are eating here tonight are the light that wins out over the darkness, both under missiles and in tense periods," he said.

The SodaStream factory employs 1,400 workers and is located in the Negev region near Rahat, a city of mostly Israelis of Bedouin ethnicity. The company announced the establishment of a special production line for Bedouin women in the Kuseife region and the establishment of a Jewish-Arab nursery in the industrial area in Rahat.

US Ambassador to Israel David Friedman also spoke at the gathering and stated, "I can not think of a more suitable place for an iftar meal than SodaStream, where Muslims, Jews and Christians work side by side in cooperation and friendship. They are living examples of co-existence, the greatest blessing that God can bestow on the human race."

Dozens of journalists from Israel, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Japan, the Netherlands, the United States, Canada, Switzerland, Germany and Belgium, arrived in Israel for the occasion. 200 residents of cities in Palestinian Authority controlled areas attended as well.

After the traditional meal, Chef Moshe Segev, restaurateur and TV personality joined Chef Jalal Salem, an expert in Italian, Arabic, Moroccan cuisine to present "Kanafet HaShalom," or "peace Kanafeh" a special dessert that mixed Jewish and Arab cuisine.

The guests also enjoyed performances by Katria, winner of the recent Rising Star song contest, Bat Ella, Hitam Ajshi, and a children's choir composed of 100 Muslim and Jewish children.





In December, SodaStream carbonated beverage makers allow users to make their own fizzy drink at home with special reusable bottles and flavored syrup. In 2015 the company moved their factory to the southern Israeli Negev region from Mishor Adumim, an industrial area located in the post-1967 borders in Israel where they employed a large number of Palestinian Authority area residents.In December, Pepsi acquired the company for $3.2 billion.

