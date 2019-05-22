Solabia buys Israel microalgae maker Algatech

Algatech employees at Kibbutz Ketura.
(photo credit: BENNY DOUTSH)
X
Dear Reader,
As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before.
Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications,
like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations,
we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open
and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news
and analysis from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.
As one of our loyal readers, we ask you to be our partner.
For $5 a month you will receive access to the following:
- A user experience almost completely free of ads
- Access to our Premium Section
- Content from the award-winning Jerusalem Report and our monthly magazine to learn Hebrew - Ivrit
- A brand new ePaper featuring the daily newspaper as it appears in print in Israel
Help us grow and continue telling Israel’s story to the world.
Thank you,
Ronit Hasin-Hochman, CEO, Jerusalem Post Group
UPGRADE YOUR JPOST EXPERIENCE FOR 5$ PER MONTH
Show me later
Yaakov Katz, Editor-in-Chief
Solabia Group, a French maker of natural active ingredients for the cosmetic, pharmaceutical, and microbiology industries, said on Wednesday it acquired Israel’s Algatech.
Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.
Algatech produces ingredients delivered from microalgae and used by food supplement, food and cosmetic brands.
Algatech said it has had high double-digit top line growth over the last several years and this is expected to accelerate with Solabia’s backing.
The strategic investment from Solabia will support Algatech’s focus on research and development, as well as the expansion of production capabilities, it said.
UK-based investment firms Grovepoint Capital and JCA Charitable Foundation have sold their stake in Algatech while Kibbutz Ketura will retain a minority stake in the company, which will become part of Solabia’s nutrition division.
“The combination will allow both companies to benefit from the combined network and expertise, as well as to access new marketing channels and an expanded customer base,” it said.
Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>