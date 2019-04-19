Special U.S. Envoy Greenblatt: No reason to use 'two-state' solution

Jason Greenblatt, U.S. President Donald Trump's Middle East envoy, attends a reception hosted by the Orthodox Union in Jerusalem ahead of the opening of the new U.S. embassy in Jerusalem, May 14, 2018. (photo credit: AMMAR AWAD/REUTERS)

Both Israelis and Palestinians "will be pleased from some parts" of the so-called Deal of the Century, Special U.S. envoy Jason Greenbatt said during a Friday interview with Sky News in Arabic.



He also said that both Israelis and Palestinians will "not be pleased with some of it," Channel 12 news reported.



Another incorrect story. Our vision doesn’t provide for “baseball arbitration,” which wouldn’t work in this situation. There’s no avoiding direct negotiations between parties to reach a comprehensive deal. Anyone who thinks otherwise is mistaken. https://t.co/cNAJcCbQQY — Jason D. Greenblatt (@jdgreenblatt45) April 19, 2019

He insisted on Twitter that both sides must agree to direct negotiations and later Tweeted that the American vision "does provide for 'baseball arbitration'" a term which means that two parties to a disagreement submit an offer and a third party decides which of the two is best.



Greenbatt said that "we ask both Israelis and Palestinians go over the plan before they voice their concerns about it and not to reject it right off the bat."



This is especially true for the Palestinian side, he said, as "they threaten not to take even a peek at a plan that can influence favorably and greatly on their future."



He further said that "there is no reason to use the term 'two-state solution,'" the reason being that, "every side sees it differently."

Greenblatt also slammed those who say the 'Deal of the Century' will offer in June includes handing out a portion of Sinai to the Palestinians.



Hearing reports our plan includes the concept that we will give a portion of Sinai (which is Egypt’s) to Gaza. False! Please don’t believe everything you read. Surprising & sad to see how people who don’t know what’s in the plan make up & spread fake stories. — Jason D. Greenblatt (@jdgreenblatt45) April 19, 2019

"Hearing reports our plan includes the concept that we will give a portion of Sinai (which is Egypt's) to Gaza," he wrote, "FALSE!"



Greenblatt expressed his sadness and surprise at what he called the spreading of "fake stories."



The details of the upcoming Deal of the Century, meant to achieve lasting peace between Israel and the Palestinians, have yet to be released.

