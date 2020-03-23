The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Israel News Israeli Sports

Ian Kinsley - Aliyah secured in bottom of the 9th

Ian Kinsler arrives just in time to try and help Israel's national team win a baseball Olympic medal.

By DANNY GROSSMAN  
MARCH 23, 2020 17:31
BASEBALL STAR poses with wife Tess in front of the Kotel after making aliyah earlier this month (photo credit: DANNY GROSSMAN)
BASEBALL STAR poses with wife Tess in front of the Kotel after making aliyah earlier this month
(photo credit: DANNY GROSSMAN)
The drama behind Ian Kinsler’s aliyah earlier this month – just in the nick of time – goes back to when Corona was still a beer and Kinsler was just a name on Israel Baseball General Manager Peter Kurz’s bucket list of players he’d love to have.
But as the Talmud teaches, one mitzvah brings about the next and Team Israel’s fantastic qualification last September got Kinsler thinking about making a comeback after recovering from an injury which had cut his MLB career short last season.
“Get us Kinsler!” barked Kurz.
Without knowing the exact deadline, we were sure we needed to complete the process by early April for Kinsler to represent Israel at the 2020 Olympics. Thus, despite being among the most readily identifiable Jewish big-leaguers (with fans delighting in stories of Kinsler wishing Kevin Youklis “Happy Passover” as he rounded first base), Kinsler’s file was prepared meticulously, with the dedicated help of Nefesh B’Nefesh’s highly professional staff, and handled with the same scrutiny afforded  any other applicant for Israeli citizenship under the Law of Return.
Kinsler received approval for his citizenship on late Thursday evening, March 6. With the coronavirus scare spinning out of control, he and wife Tess arranged for their parents to watch the kids (in true Israeli fashion) and caught the next El Al flight to Tel Aviv. They arrived Monday afternoon March 9, barely four hours before the deadline, that was announced at 8 p.m., that would have required them to be quarantined for two weeks. 
A true commendation goes to the Population Bureau officials who, despite being justifiably nervous by the rapidly changing guidelines, performed their duties with the highest regard for everyone’s safety.
After nearly a week of holding his breath, Kurz smoothly moved on to the next challenge. He sees Kinsler as a shining example for others to follow, of a man truly committed to helping put Israel on the map in baseball.


Tags Israel aliyah baseball
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo A homecoming for Israelis due to coronavirus By JPOST EDITORIAL
Nimrod Goren Coronavirus: Free Foreign Ministry from quarantine By NIMROD GOREN
My Word: Conquering fear in the time of corona By LIAT COLLINS
South African Cheif Rabbi Warren Goldstein. Coronavirus has a spiritual effect By WARREN GOLDSTEIN
Jacob Nagel Coronavirus crisis and its future influence on Israel-China-US relations By JACOB NAGEL, JONATHAN SCHANZER

Most Read

1 Israeli Nobel Laureate: Coronavirus spread is slowing
Nobel prize laureate Michael Levitt
2 World Health Organization backs call to avoid ibuprofen for coronavirus
Colorful of tablets and capsules pill in blister packaging arranged with beautiful pattern with flare light. Pharmaceutical industry concept. Pharmacy drugstore. Antibiotic drug resistance
3 Israeli doctor in Italy: We no longer help those over 60
Medical worker is seen at the intensive care unit (ICU) of Jinyintan hospital in Wuhan, the epicentre of the novel coronavirus outbreak
4 Israeli scientists: 'In a few weeks, we will have coronavirus vaccine'
MIGAL researchers working vigorously to find a new coronavirus vaccine
5 Shocking coronavirus study says people could be locked down for 18 months
Health Ministry inspectors speak with a woman who is in self quarantine as a precaution against coronavirus spread in Hadera
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Israel Elections
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Tools and services
Coronavirus
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by