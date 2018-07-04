July 04 2018
|
Tammuz, 21, 5778
|
All star matchup: Rivlin meets Golden State's Draymond Green

"It's not every day that I meet an all star," Israel's 10th president said.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
July 4, 2018 19:08
President Reuven Rivlin meets Draymond Green, July 4, 2018

President Reuven Rivlin meets Draymond Green, July 4, 2018. (photo credit: GPO)

 
Israeli President Reuven Rivlin met with Golden State Warriors basketball star Draymond Green at the official presidential residence on Wednesday.

"It's not every day that I meet an All Star," Rivlin joked.

"You did not have a simple task, defending LebBron James," Rivlin, who told Green that he had seen his games late in the night Israel time, added. "You're an amazing team, and it was a true pleasure to watch you play. I hope this will only be the first of many visits."

Green, 28, who was drafted to Golden State in 2012, played on the team's 2015, 2017, and 2018 championship teams. It was the player's first trip to Israel.

Omri Caspi, Green's former Warriors teammate, is the only Israeli to play in the NBA.


