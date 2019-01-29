Ansah brace lifts Ra’anana past Beersheba

MACCABI TEL AVIV midfielder Dor Micha (15) set up both of his side’s goals in the runaway-leader yellow-and-blue’s 2-0 victory over Hapoel Hadera in Israel Premier League action on Monday night.
(photo credit: DANNY MARON)
X
Dear Reader,
As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before.
Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications,
like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations,
we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open
and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news
and analyses from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.
As one of our loyal readers, we ask you to be our partner.
For $5 a month you will receive access to the following:
- A user experience almost completely free of ads
- Access to our Premium Section
- Content from the award-winning Jerusalem Report and our monthly magazine to learn Hebrew - Ivrit
- A brand new ePaper featuring the daily newspaper as it appears in print in Israel
Help us grow and continue telling Israel’s story to the world.
Thank you,
Ronit Hasin-Hochman, CEO, Jerusalem Post Group
UPGRADE YOUR JPOST EXPERIENCE FOR 5$ PER MONTH
Show me later
Yaakov Katz, Editor-in-Chief
Hapoel Ra’anana dominated Hapoel Beersheba 3-1 at Ramat Gan Stadium in Israel Premier League action thanks to three unanswered goals in the second half, sending Barak Bachar’s team to yet another disappointing defeat.
Hanan Maman gave visiting Beersheba a 1-0 lead in the 10th minute thanks to an Oren Bitton free kick, and though video replays showed that the goal was clearly offside it was counted anyways.
Menachem Koretzky’s crew dug in for battle as Eugene Ansah began the comeback in the 66th minute. Karem Arshid sent a perfect cross to the Ghanaian, who just joined the club from the second division, and he one-touched the ball into the net to draw even at 1-1.
Ansah then completed a brace 11 minutes later, putting the ball into the far corner of the Beersheba goal, and Or Dasa recorded his side’s third marker late in stoppage time on a counter attack to secure the three points.
“I feel great, but I have to give credit to the whole team,” said an excited Anash following the win. “I’m enjoying my time so far in the top division and that’s the most important thing. I’m working hard and I believe that I could have done more, but I’m very happy with my performance.”Meanwhile, Beitar Jerusalem
sent Ashdod SC to another loss as Nir Klinger’s squad recorded a 4-1 win at Teddy Stadium. This was the capital city side’s first home victory since September, while Ashdod is now winless in its last nine games.
Ange-Freddy Plumain scored his first goal for the yellow-and-black when he took a David Keltjens ball and slammed it home from 20 meters for a 1-0 lead in the 29th minute.
Immediately following the goal, Ashdod was left with 10 men when Yaniv Brik was issued a straight red card for a reckless tackle on Keltjens. In the 40th minute, Beitar took advantage of the extra man when Maor Buzaglo found Antony Varenne, who beat Yoav Gerrafi for a 2-0 lead.
Ashdod pulled a goal back in the 59th minute via Dan Bitton, but Yakov Brihen and Dan Einbinder scored a pair of late strikes as Beitar keeping its Championship Playoff hopes alive.
Immediately following the contest, Ashdod coach Yuval Naim was relieved of his duties.
Also, Hapoel Tel Aviv defeated Bnei Yehuda 3-2 in a goalfest. Claudemir Ferreira da Silva opened the scoring for the Reds with a 25-meter blast in the seventh minute, but Bnei Yehuda came storming back to draw even in the 20th minute as Mavis Tchibota took care of a Hapoel defensive error.
However, Ramzi Sfuri put Hapoel back in the lead just two minutes later when he headed home a magnificent Claudemir cross.
Kobi Refuah’s side then added a third goal in the 49th minute when Joseph Ganda found the back of the goal thanks to an Ahmed Abed assist, while Yossi Abuksis’s squad could only cut the lead once more when Shay Konstantini scored following a Dolev Haziza free kick.On Monday night, Maccabi Tel Aviv
increased its lead atop the table to 21 points as it dropped Hapoel Hadera 2-0.
Itay Shechter and Eliran Atar scored first-half goals thanks to a pair of brilliant assists by Dor Micha to record the win. The yellow-and-blue’s point advantage over second-place Bnei Yehuda is the largest gap in league history between first and second place.
Hapoel Haifa and Kiryat Shmona drew 1-1 at Sammy Ofer Stadium as recently signed Idan Shemesh scored for the Carmel Reds in the 73rd minute to split the points after having gone down to 10 men 10 minutes earlier.
Eden Shamir gave Tomer Kashtan’s side a 1-0 lead early in the second half when the Kiryat Shmona captain scored from inside the box. Haifa’s Nes Zamir was sent off in the 63rd minute after collecting his second yellow card but Shesmesh, who had just come on as a substitute, found the equalizer, beating Dziugas Bartkus to give Sharon Mimer’s squad a valuable point.
Maccabi Haifa and Maccabi Netanya’s clash ended in a goalless draw as Maxim Plakuschenko made his debut for the Carmel Greens after moving from Hapoel Haifa last week.
Haifa is now undefeated in its last six matches while Netanya has gone four matches without a loss, placing both sides in the Championship playoff picture.
Maccabi Petah Tikva defeated Bnei Sakhnin 1-0 at Doha Stadium in the Galilee, giving new head coach Guy Luzon his first win since returning to the club he had coached 11 years ago.
Gidi Kanuk sent a gorgeous corner into the box that Tai Baribo headed in for the lone goal of the contest in the 66th minute.
Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>