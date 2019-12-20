Greek basketball fans burn Israeli flag at game

An Israeli flag was set on fire during a basketball game between a Greek team and an Israeli team on Wednesday, according to Ynet.The fans, who were there to support the Greek team AEK Athens, additionally waved Palestinian and Hezbollah flags during the game against Hapoel Jerusalem, the report states. They additionally shined lasers in the eyes of the Israeli team's players. According to fans on the Israeli side, no physical confrontation occurred between fans of the two teams."It hurts seeing your country's flag being burned in front of your very eyes, and even though the way they acted was horrifying, I felt proud to have 400 Israeli fans with me who cheered and rooted like there were thousands of us," one fan told Ynet about the incident.The Basketball Champions League (BCL), which the game belonged to, said it would investigate the incident.