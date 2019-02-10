Israel Elections NORTHERN SHIELD Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Blogs Premium

Hapoel Petah Tikva fans barraged with stones, four suspects arrested

The four suspects pelted fans with stones. Once they were taken by security guards, they began chucking any object they could get their hands on.

By
February 10, 2019 03:44
Illustrative photo of handcuffs

Illustrative photo of handcuffs. (photo credit: ING IMAGE/ASAP)

 
 Four suspects were arrested on Friday during a national league game between Beitar Tel Aviv and Hapoel Petah Tikva at the Ramla Stadium for throwing stones which immediately halted the game.

The Israeli police announced on Saturday that the suspects, three 16 and 17-year-olds and one 24-year-old, were released on restrictive terms, including a restraint order from the stadium for 30 days and a monetary guarantee was deposited.
The match was suspended 83 minutes in after stones were thrown at the Petah Tikva fans, forcing dozens of them to flee the field. The suspects were subsequently taken out by the stadium's security guards, after which they began to throw any object they could get their hands on, injuring two fans.


The game was cancelled half an hour after the barrage of stones.


"The management sees this event as a very serious one, and as long as the security of the fans is not guaranteed by the municipality and the team, we will make sure that they will not play in the stadium," said the league's management.


This is nevertheless an ongoing investigation.

February 10, 2019
Israel re-launches 'virtual embassy' to boost dialogue with Gulf countries

By DIMA ABUMARIA/ THE MEDIA LINE

