Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Kraft Family Sports Campus hosts first international football game in Israel

After winning thrilling opener in Turkey, Team Israel set to host Belgium

By JERUSALEM POST SPORTS STAFF
October 5, 2019 19:41
1 minute read.
Turkey vs Israel, football

Turkey vs Israel, football. (photo credit: Courtesy)

Israel’s national team in  American tackle Football hopes to continue its winning ways  when they host Belgium in an historic home opener on Sunday, October 6.th  The game will mark the first time Israel is hosting an internationally recognized American Football Game. The game kicks off on   6 at 18. 00 at Kraft Family Sports Campus in Jerusalem.

Belgium, Israel, Spain, Hungary and Turkey are competing in “Group B” of the International Federation of American Football’s European completion.  After four games played during the next 12 months, the top team will advance to “Group A,” joining the best teams in Europe. 

Israel won its opening game in Samsun , Turkey last month, outlasting  Turkey 27-22.  No other group games have yet to be played.   Quarterback Matt Kauffman completed 12/16 passes for 188 yards and a score, as well as running

in a touchdown himself to lead the offense. However, it was the defense that set the tone for the day with 4 interceptions, including Shachar Regev’s game-clinching pick with 18 seconds left to play.

In the fall of 2020, Team Israel travels to face group favorite Hungary ranked 12th and Spain ranked 14th will Jerusalem.

The Israeli team is made of top players from the Kraft Family Israel Football League. Team Israel is coached by former NFL player Dr. Jay Hoffman.  

 Israel has only 4 international tackle football games under its belt and after the win in Turkey, it’s record is 2-2.  The first game was a 28-20 victory over Spain played in Madrid in 2016.  In 2017 Israel lost to Italy and Switzerland in a four team tournament played in Italy. 

The Israeli team is sponsored by family foundations connected to   New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft, Minnesota Vikings owner Mark Wilf and Pro Football Hall of Fame President David Baker.   

 A live webcast of the game can be viewed at afi.co.il.  Kickoff is at 6 PM, Sunday, October 6th. Entry is free.


Related Content

A rainbow lights up Jerusalem as the first Autumn rain hit Israeli soil.
October 5, 2019
First rain of Autumn hits Israeli soil

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut
Cookie Settings