Kraft Family Sports Campus hosts first international football game in Israel

Israel’s national team in American tackle Football hopes to continue its winning ways when they host Belgium in an historic home opener on Sunday, October 6.th The game will mark the first time Israel is hosting an internationally recognized American Football Game. The game kicks off on 6 at 18. 00 at Kraft Family Sports Campus in Jerusalem.



Belgium, Israel, Spain, Hungary and Turkey are competing in “Group B” of the International Federation of American Football’s European completion. After four games played during the next 12 months, the top team will advance to “Group A,” joining the best teams in Europe.

Israel won its opening game in Samsun , Turkey last month, outlasting Turkey 27-22. No other group games have yet to be played. Quarterback Matt Kauffman completed 12/16 passes for 188 yards and a score, as well as runningin a touchdown himself to lead the offense. However, it was the defense that set the tone for the day with 4 interceptions, including Shachar Regev’s game-clinching pick with 18 seconds left to play.In the fall of 2020, Team Israel travels to face group favorite Hungary ranked 12th and Spain ranked 14th will Jerusalem.The Israeli team is made of top players from the Kraft Family Israel Football League. Team Israel is coached by former NFL player Dr. Jay Hoffman.Israel has only 4 international tackle football games under its belt and after the win in Turkey, it’s record is 2-2. The first game was a 28-20 victory over Spain played in Madrid in 2016. In 2017 Israel lost to Italy and Switzerland in a four team tournament played in Italy.The Israeli team is sponsored by family foundations connected to New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft, Minnesota Vikings owner Mark Wilf and Pro Football Hall of Fame President David Baker.A live webcast of the game can be viewed at afi.co.il. Kickoff is at 6 PM, Sunday, October 6th. Entry is free.

