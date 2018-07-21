Team USA wins Men’s Lacrosse World Championship in Israel

The winning moments after USA secured its title as Men’s Lacrosse World champions..
(photo credit: DAPHNA KRAUSE)
Team USA sealed their title as Men’s Lacrosse world champions at Saturday’s World Championship final game against Canada in Netanya.
“We had 23 guys who were dealt in and ready to go,” Michael Ehrhardt USA defensive player and this tournaments MVP said when asked about the two scores from the start.
The game ended with a last second goal by USA’s Tom Schreiber (MID). USA proved victorious, defeating Canada 9-8.
With one second left on the clock, there was one last face-off before the USA officially claimed their title.
Both teams, Ehrhardt said, are pioneers of the game, “they're trying to spread the game and get the popularity up.”
The tournament included a total of 46 teams vying for the title.
“The growth of lacrosse is exciting,” Curtis Dickson who plays forward (attack) for the Canadian team said. “Seeing where the sport has come from and developed into.”
United States and Canada have faced off for the championship title every year of this quadrennial tournament.
“The rivalry is huge, I don’t think it stops, now there’s just an expectation,” Randy Mearns, Canada’s head coach, said.
The United States has now won ten world championship games, Canada winning three including the last tournament in 2014.
“It’s a tough loss... this one is going to sting for a while,” Mearns said. “We knew this was going to be a battle any time you get to a championship.”