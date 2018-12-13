Assailant stabs and wounds two police officers in Jerusalem's Old City

A general view of Jerusalem's old city shows the Dome of the Rock in the compound known to Muslims as Noble Sanctuary and to Jews as Temple Mount, October 25, 2015.
(photo credit: AMIR COHEN/REUTERS)
An assailant stabbed two police officers in Jerusalem's Old City early Thursday morning, according to the Police Spokesperson's Unit.
The two police were wounded. One, a 21-year-old male, was lightly wounded and the other, a 20-year-old female, is in moderate condition, according to Magen David Adom.The woman was rushed to Hadassah Ein Kerem medical center.
Other police who responded to the incident and neutralized the attacker.
This attack follows a slew of Israeli activities in the West Bank overnight. The IDF and Shin Bet killed both the suspected Ofra
and Barkan terrorists
on Wednesday night.
This is a developing story.
