Stabbing attempt at the Cave of the Patriarchs, no casualties

Israel Border police have heightened security in the area.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
FEBRUARY 17, 2020 12:25
The Cave of the Patriarchs in Hebron (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)
The Cave of the Patriarchs in Hebron
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)
A Palestinian was apprehended by IDF forces near the "Crusader" checkpoint at the Cave of the Patriarch for attempting to carry out a stabbing attack against the forces on Monday afternoon.
In response to the incident, the police spokesperson said that "a suspect attempted to stab a border police officer on duty at a security checkpoint. Officers responded and the suspect was arrested at the scene without drawing fire from the forces."
No injuries occurred at the scene. Israel Border police have heightened security in the area.
A similar incident happened yesterday near the Cave of the Patriarchs, when Israel Border Police arrested a Palestinian man carrying a knife following an attempted attack on Israeli forces at a checkpoint near the tomb in Hebron.



