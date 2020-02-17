Stabbing attempt at the Cave of the Patriarchs, no casualties

A Palestinian was apprehended by IDF forces near the "Crusader" checkpoint at the Cave of the Patriarch for attempting to carry out a stabbing attack against the forces on Monday afternoon.In response to the incident, the police spokesperson said that "a suspect attempted to stab a border police officer on duty at a security checkpoint. Officers responded and the suspect was arrested at the scene without drawing fire from the forces." Cave of the Patriarchs, when Israel Border Police arrested a Palestinian man carrying a knife following an attempted attack on Israeli forces at a checkpoint near the tomb in Hebron.No injuries occurred at the scene. Israel Border police have heightened security in the area. A similar incident happened yesterday near the