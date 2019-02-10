Star of new recycling campaign: Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah

"Nasrallah has been stuck in a bunker for 12 years, what's your excuse" reads campaign launched by ELA Recycling Corporation .
(photo credit: ELA RECYCLING CORPORATION)
X
Dear Reader,
As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before.
Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications,
like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations,
we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open
and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news
and analyses from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.
As one of our loyal readers, we ask you to be our partner.
For $5 a month you will receive access to the following:
- A user experience almost completely free of ads
- Access to our Premium Section
- Content from the award-winning Jerusalem Report and our monthly magazine to learn Hebrew - Ivrit
- A brand new ePaper featuring the daily newspaper as it appears in print in Israel
Help us grow and continue telling Israel’s story to the world.
Thank you,
Ronit Hasin-Hochman, CEO, Jerusalem Post Group
UPGRADE YOUR JPOST EXPERIENCE FOR 5$ PER MONTH
Show me later
Yaakov Katz, Editor-in-Chief
It’s quite a welcome to Tel Aviv: A giant billboard with Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah.
“I don’t recycle bottles,” read the billboard installed Thursday near Tel Aviv’s La Guardia Interchange with additional text reading “Nasrallah has been stuck in a bunker for 12 years, what’s your excuse? Recycle bottles!”
If one didn’t know any better one could think the leader of the Lebanese Shiite terror organization is running in Israel’s upcoming elections, but no, it’s an ad campaign put out by the ELA Recycling Corporation which aims to encourage Israeli citizens to recycle plastic bottles.
In addition to the billboard, of which several have been installed in Tel Aviv, the company also released a video of Nasrallah lamenting that he is not able to recycle and has placed ads on the radio.
“Let’s talk for a second about our shared future, Israel. I haven’t recycled in 12 years, but what about you? What am I investing in tunnels for?” he says, adding “If only I could leave my bunker to recycle bottles.”
ELA launched the ad campaign in response to a survey which found that while some 1.2 billion plastic drinking bottles have been collected in the past year, Israelis don’t actually recycle as many plastic bottles that they think they do.
According to the organization, a recent survey conducted by the Shiluv Research Institute found that 75% of Israelis declare that while they frequently recycle household plastic bottles, there is a gap between their intentions and actually recycling.
The goal of the campaign, the organization said, is to close that gap.
And Nasrallah, who has been confined to a bunker in the Beirut suburb of Dahiyeh, is a good example of someone who has a reason why he may not be able to recycle unlike the everyday Israeli citizen who can find recycling bins on almost every street corner.
“The role of recycling corporation is to act to change public habits in everything related to the environment and sustainability,” ” said ELA’s Chairwoman Nechama Ronen in a statement provided to The Jerusalem Post.
“Recycling bottles is simple and easy that each one of us can and should do,” she continued, adding nevertheless that “even if it is just below their home, whether out it’s laziness or simply lack of awareness” people generally don’t recycle.
A September report by Globes found that in the past five years “the proportion of waste designated for recycling rose from 18% to 22” and according to ELA’s data provided to Post by there are some 23,000 recycling bins across the country.
So don’t worry if you drive past that billboard, or suddenly hear Nasrallah on the radio. Just remember: Reduce, Reuse, Recycle
.
Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>