MassChallenge announces winners of 2019 startup competition

The 10 winners of the 2019 MassChallenge Israel startup competition were announced late Tuesday at a ceremony attended by Jerusalem Mayor Moshe Lion.



The winning companies, picked from those startups who took part this year in MassChallenge’s 2019 accelerator program, will go on to participate in the MassChallenge Israel US Roadshow, a curated business trip in Boston and New York. The trip will take place September 9 to 13. During the Roadshow, the startups will compete for an additional 500,000 NIS in cash prizes.

More than 300 leaders of the international entrepreneurial community attended the event. In addition to the winners, some 44 startups from Colombia, South Africa, the United Kingdom, India, and Israel that participated in the 2019 accelerator program were also present."The city of Jerusalem is proud that MassChallenge Israel calls Jerusalem ‘home,” said Lion at the event. “The boost of hi-tech jobs in the city is in large thanks to this incredible initiative and I must tell you, we are just scratching the surface."MassChallenge is a global network of zero-equity startup accelerators, supporting high-potential startups across all industries, from anywhere in the world. Since 2016, 155 alumni companies of MassChallenge Israel have raised over $180 million and created over 7,000 direct and indirect jobs globally."The audacity to believe you can change the world and the persistence to go out and do it is what sets MassChallenge startups apart," said Yonit Golub Serkin, managing director of MassChallenge Israel. "The 2019 cohort hails from nearly every continent of the globe and is ready to impact the lives of millions going forward. It's an honor for us to be part of their journey."Academix Bio (Israel): An AI-based collaboration platform helps Healthcare and Life Science companies make an objective and time-efficient choice of the best-suited academic research partner worldwide, tailor matched to their specific R&D needs.Beewise (Israel): Offers a redesigned beehive, powered by AI and advanced robotics, where bees live, thrive and pollinate. We are here to save the bees and prevent global food shortage.Butterfly Medical (Israel): Developing a non-surgical implant to treat the symptoms of an enlarged prostate (BPH).DAGsHub (Israel): is the home for data science collaboration.Cloudline (South Africa): reaches 1 billion people that lack access to paved roads and runways with autonomous airships that carry essential goods.DrizzleX(Israel): is an IOT water tracking platform that gauges residential water footprint and enables multifamily building managers to effectively manage water usage and leaks in real time.ReSymmetry (Israel): Smart robotic therapeutic seating & wheelchair integrates movement and position changes to drastically reduce the risk of severe secondary medical conditions and discomfort resulting from prolonged motionless sitting.Miraqules (India): Introduced StopBleed™, a powder with fibrin-like structure, with an intention to help you to survive from fatal bleeding injuries.TuneFork (Israel): An audio personalization technology software that delivers an optimal hearing experience, improving the quality of life for people with hearing loss and the elderly.ZygoFix (Israel): zLOCK is a simple, elegant 3D-printed spinal fusion implant, which makes it the least invasive option for one of the most common spine surgeries.

