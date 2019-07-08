State Department report: Concerns over religious freedom in Israel

The US State Department’s newly released International Religious Freedom Report for 2018 has addressed “both Israel’s strengths and its areas of concern.”



US Embassy political officer Curtis Ried, highlighted some of the concerns found, which includes issues on the Temple Mount/Haram al-Sharif such as an issue on July 27, 2018 where Muslim protesters and Israeli police, splits and conflicts between different streams of Judaism in the country, clashes between the ultra-Orthodox and the IDF over army service.

He also shared concerns about “vandals who had damaged tombs and broke crosses at the cemetery of the Salesian Monastery at Beit Jimal near Beit Shemesh, which was the third attack on the monastery in three years.”However, during a debate on the report, hosted by the US Embassy and the Israel Democracy Institute on Monday, Ried also emphasized that the country’s strengths, which “include Israeli laws and Supreme Court rulings that protect the freedom of conscious faith, religion and worship, religious affiliation and the 1992 Basic Law: Human Dignity and Liberty protects additional individual rights” of Jews, Muslims, Christians, Druze and other minority groups in Israel.He explained that in “many parts of the world, governments deny rights to fundamental religious freedoms,” and are even persecuted, imprisoned or even killed for their decision to believe or not to believe,” and since 1998 the department has been doing this international report to monitor religious freedom across the globe.Ried said that some countries like Israel and the United States “protect the fundamental right to religious freedoms” and “protect the right to pray in groups or individually, or not.“They also have the right to convert or not out of one's own free will,” he explained.Other important issues that were not mentioned by Ried, but are listed in the report include the recently implemented Nation-State Law was received by the country's minority populations, including Druze, Muslims and other non-Jewish groups, and the concerns these groups have about the law."Druze leaders, other non-Jewish minorities and nongovernmental organizations... criticized the new law for not mentioning the principle of equality to prevent harm to the rights of minorities," the report explained.It also mentioned how missionary and Christian activities directed at Jews are perceived, and on this matter, it stated that "some Jews continued to oppose missionary activity directed at Jews, saying it amounted to religious harassment, and reacted with hostility toward Jewish converts to Christianity."The report also highlighted that visiting high-level US government officials, “including the vice president,” have met with government officials, religious groups, and civil society leaders in Israel “to stress the importance of tolerance and dialogue and ways to reduce religiously motivated violence.“Senior US officials spoke publicly about the importance of maintaining the status quo at the Temple Mount/Haram al-Sharif,” it added.Ried added that he hoped this report would create conversation and discussion over the matter of religious freedom in the run-up to the Second Ministerial To Advance Religious Freedom taking place later this month.The discussion on the report was particularly focused on the different challenges and advances over the years, as well as concerns over the limitations of pluralistic Judaism in the country.Dr Shuki Friedman, the director of the Center for Religion, Nation and State at the IDI explained that the most important aspect of the report is that covers issues and questions relating to all religious in Israel - not just the Jews, “which is crucial because in some ways the rights, the freedom of religion for non-Jews, for Muslims are being heard a lot less than Jews” and how the Jewishness of the state “is having a huge effect” on non-Jews and Muslims in Israel.During his address, Friedman said “it’s highly important for us [the IDI], who are fighting for freedom of religion, to take responsibility for these issues.”He made it clear that “in practice, there are different issues and factors influencing freedom of religion in Israel.”Addressing issues that non-Orthodox Jews are facing in the country, he said that “civil society is coming together to change this from the ground up to create a pluralistic Israel.”Adding to this subject, former Kulanu MK Rachel Azaria said “the Jewish and the Democratic have always been two main issues in the country.“What kind of Judaism do we want in Israel?” she questioned. “Judaism is embedded in Israel but Israel is not an Orthodox country...We need to see how to strengthen Israel's democracy."If the State of Israel becomes fundamentalist, it won't last," Azaria emphasized.Several representatives from the pluralist Jewish community including representatives from both the reform and conservative movements also addressed concerns that these streams of Judaism are facing. The issue of inaccessibility to touch the Egalitarian section of the Western Wall for the last year since the stone fell was a main subject of contention, as well as the disrespect non-Orthodox Jews face especially when it comes marriage services, divorce, conversion and burials.During her address about the struggles that Women of the Wall face when praying at the Women’s Section, the group’s leader Anat Hoffman, wrapped her colored tallit around her, saying that it had been a 14-year legal battle for her to be able to do this.Addressing concerns of Arab Israelis and minorities, Southern Islamic Movement representative Sheikh Raid Bdir told The Jerusalem Post that “unfortunately some Israelis don’t accept minorities, Arab Israelis and their rights.“This pushes Arabs into a corner and leads them to become extremists,” he said adding that many times when the Israeli government is making a decision, the minorities are not taken into account.He said that many Arab Israelis feel that the government doesn’t care about them - when it comes to crime, violence and murder “in our communities, the government ignores it and the Knesset doesn’t want to change it.”Bdir added that this is just one example of how Muslims and other minorities feel on a day-to-day basis.Despite it being a messy path, many of the experts agreed that there is light at the end of the tunnel saying that with time, changes in the laws and the influence of civil society the situation can change.As Foreign Affairs Ministry representative Akiva Tor pointed out, “the situation in Israel is imperfect and it always will be imperfect, but we are on a positive trajectory.”

