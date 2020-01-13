The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
State prosecutors demand court set date for Leifer extradition hearing

Request comes following expert psychiatric assessment that alleged pedophile Leifer is mentally fit for trial and was feigning mental illness

By JEREMY SHARON  
JANUARY 13, 2020 11:36
Malka Leifer (photo credit: MAARIV/AHMAD GHARABLI/AFP/GETTY IMAGES)
The prosecutors from the State Attorney’s Office who are handling extradition request against alleged pedophile Malka Leifer have requested that the judge hearing the case schedule an immediate date for the Australian extradition request to be heard.
Last week, the panel of psychiatric experts which assessed Leifer’s mental status determined that she was mentally fit for extradition and that she had been feigning mental illness to avoid extradition to Australia where she faces 75 counts of sexual assault and rape against minors.
Although Leifer was arrested in 2014, she has claimed to be mentally unfit for trial ever since and extradition proceedings have either been frozen or delayed by innumerable legal concerns.
On Monday, the director of the International Department of the State Attorney’s Office Yuval Kaplinsky submitted a request to Judge Chana Miriam Lomp of the Jerusalem District Court asking her to immediately adopt the psychiatric assessment and schedule extradition hearings.
“In light of the opinion submitted by the panel of [psychiatric] experts, it is clear the honorable court, the extradition process, and the mental health services have been a victim for five years of fraud and deception by the defendant and her associates,” wrote Kaplinsky.
He said that the decision in 2016 to freeze the extradition process because of Leifer’s supposed mental incapacity and the subsequent delays after evidence she was feigning mental illness came to light had “significantly impaired Israel's ability so far to meet its international commitment to Australia.”
He said that the time was now right to remove other legal obstacles and move forward quickly with the extradition process itself and “avoid in every way a situation in which the defendant continues to debate the process and fraudulently disrupt it.”
Although the assessment by the psychiatric panel was unambiguous and unanimous in its findings that Leifer is not mentally ill and has been lying about her mental incapacity, it is thought likely that Lomp will allow the experts to be cross-examined in court by Leifer’s defense lawyers.
This could take several hearings and several months to complete, if allowed.
The state prosecutors demand appear designed to ward off such delays.


