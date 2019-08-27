Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Stav Shaffir offers a 12-year green economy program for Israel

Israel Democratic Union party released on Tuesday a program meant to place Israel on the cutting edge of the global effort to save the planet.

By
August 27, 2019 22:59
1 minute read.
Stav Shaffir

Stav Shaffir. (photo credit: NIR ARIELI)

MK Stav Shaffir from Israel Democratic Union party released on Tuesday a detailed 12-year green economy program meant to prevent Israel succumbing to a world-wide climate crisis.

The plan includes the gradual limitation on the usage of privately-owned cars in cities and a growing investment in public transportation. Shifting the cities landscape to high-rise building, investing and implementing new green-energy producing technologies and the gradual decrees of meat consumption.

The program is predicted to cost 290 bil NIS over 12 years.

Shaffir wrote about the program on social media describing it as a “new green contract that will obligate us when we create a government to revolutionize how we treat the environment and humans.”

“Israel should be the start up nation to lead with the solutions [to save the planet],” she said.

At the time of this report Shaffir is the only Israeli politician to openly offer a concrete plan to what might be done to fight what many worry might be a massive disaster that will alter every aspect of human life in the upcoming three generations.


