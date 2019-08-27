Stav Shaffir offers a 12-year green economy program for Israel

MK Stav Shaffir from Israel Democratic Union party released on Tuesday a detailed 12-year green economy program meant to prevent Israel succumbing to a world-wide climate crisis.



The plan includes the gradual limitation on the usage of privately-owned cars in cities and a growing investment in public transportation. Shifting the cities landscape to high-rise building, investing and implementing new green-energy producing technologies and the gradual decrees of meat consumption.

לראשונה בישראל: חוזה ירוק חדש שיחייב אותנו כשנקים את הממשלה לעשות מהפכה באיך שאנחנו מתייחסים לסביבה ולאדם. דמוקרטים בכל העולם חוברים יחד כדי להציל את כדור הארץ - וישראל צריכה להיות הסטארט-אפ ניישן שמוביל את הפתרונות. זו תכנית יקרה וחדשנית, והרווח שיגיע ממנה עולה על העלות. בבקשה> pic.twitter.com/xMk1Xf5jZT — Stav Shaffir (@StavShaffir) August 27, 2019

The program is predicted to cost 290 bil NIS over 12 years.Shaffir wrote about the program on social media describing it as a “new green contract that will obligate us when we create a government to revolutionize how we treat the environment and humans.”“Israel should be the start up nation to lead with the solutions [to save the planet],” she said.At the time of this report Shaffir is the only Israeli politician to openly offer a concrete plan to what might be done to fight what many worry might be a massive disaster that will alter every aspect of human life in the upcoming three generations.

