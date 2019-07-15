Stink bomb: Man abandons bag with durian fruit at Ben Gurion Airport

Durian fruit.
(photo credit: FLICKR)
X
A foreign worker from India who came back from a visit to his home country, brought a nasty present him, a durian fruit.
The fruit was found inside an abandoned bag next to a garbage bin at the baggage claim hall at the Ben Gurion Airport in Tel Aviv.
The durian fruit, also named in some parts of the world the "king of fruits" for its large size, while its smell had been been described variously as rotten onions, turpentine, and raw sewage. The smell is so intense it is banned from certain hotels and public transportation in southeast Asia.
After the bag was found, an inquiry into the circumstances of its arrival had been investigated, leading to a foreign worker from India who brought the fruit with him, but upon seeing Plant Protection Services of the Ministry of Agriculture inspectors' activity in cooperation with the customs inspection dogs, he panicked and decided to leave the bag behind.
The authorities contacted the man and warned him from any further incident as such.
The fruit was destroyed as the authorities stressed that law prohibits the passage of any vegetation in border crossings into Israeli territory without the knowledge of the Plant Protection Services of the Ministry of Agriculture.
