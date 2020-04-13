Study shows young Israelis are more concerned with finances than health

According to a report by the University of Haifa, Israelis between the ages of 20-40 are more worried about their financial situations than they are with contracting the coronavirus.Additionally, the survey also found that these young Israelis are more concerned with the health of their loved ones than they are with their own - adding that the main factor for them staying in quarantine and being "good citizens" is that concern alone. Researchers note that this is probably due to their age, considering the coronavirus is widely believed to be more dangerous to the elderly population.The survey polled 150 men and women between the ages of 20-40, coming from all sects of life, and asked them to give their rating in situations regarding coronavirus concerns. Half were married or living with a partner, nearly a quarter are living alone forced into solitary confinement, with only 11% reporting they suffer from health complications that could be exacerbated if they were to contract the coronavirus.While the survey was focused on how concerned Israeli youth are with their own health care, the survey also highlighted the effects of the media on anxiety. Where they noted that copious amounts of news indulgence can lead to anxiety, those with good emotional coping skills can go unaffected, as long as they keep their news intake to a minimum. The Israelis surveyed, reportedly check the news about six times a day.Over 11,235 Israelis have been diagnosed with coronavirus as of Monday afternoon, according to the Health Ministry with 111 deaths.Zachary Keyser contributed to this report.