Submarine Affair breaks back into political calendar with a splash

The state prosecution has announced that it will be issuing an intent to indict announcement in Case 3000, the Submarine Affair, in the coming weeks, thrusting the case potentially back into the political arena as negotiations over forming a government may still be in full swing.



The news came as a side note in a decision issued by the Lod District Court on Monday about whether a major witness and suspect in the affair, Miki Ganor, will be allowed to travel outside of the country.

In the Submarine Affair, the police recommended in November 2018 that several of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's top aides be indicted for a scheme to skim off the top of large deals in which Germany was selling Israel nuclear submarines.Netanyahu himself was not a suspect at the time, though there were later developments which the police are still probing regarding Netanyahu's potential financial connections to the affair.Regardless of whether he is a suspect, the picture of several of his closest aides under indictment would only magnify questions about Netanyahu's standing as critical decision are about to be made about who will be the next prime minister and form the next government.Ganor himself was originally the key state's witness in the affair, providing incriminating information against many of the prime minister's top aides.However, suddenly in March, he had a change of heart and started trying to withdraw aspects of his testimony.Since then the court prohibited Ganor from leaving the country and he is under of a variety of other restrictions.Ganor's lawyers succeeded in getting a lower magistrate's court to let him travel outside the country in the near future based on the idea that the police finished their probe.Yet, the prosecution convinced the Lod District Court to reverse that decision based on the idea that Ganor might try to leave Israel without returning so as tpo escape a trial and prison.To help convince the court to extend the prohibition against Ganor leaving the country for at least a few months, the prosecution also told the court that the announcement of an intent to indict would be issued in the coming weeks.Once the announcement is made, Ganor and the other suspects will still get to try to stop a final indictment in pre-indictment hearings, but the announcement itself is expected to be enough to convince the court to block Ganor from traveling for an indefinite period.

