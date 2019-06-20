Summer opera returns

THE 33RD Summer International Opera Workshop returns in July.
The 33rd Summer International Opera Workshop (SIOW) returns to the Israel Music Conservatory in Tel Aviv from July 8-27.
As usual, it includes master classes, concerts, staged (on a shoestring) operas, all of which are open to the public, as well as individual coaching sessions for the students – all budding opera singers from here and abroad – with some of the best vocal coaches in the world.
World-renowned tenor Michael Schade, in his first visit to Israel, is among those giving master classes; as is our own Maestro Dan Ettinger, music director of the Israeli Opera; SIOW artistic director Prof. Kevin Murphy, an internationally acclaimed pianist and vocal coach who has taught, played and assistant-conducted literally all over the world; and Israeli soprano Hen Reiss, whose career started from a workshop here a few years back.
In addition to a gala concert at the Tel Aviv Museum on July 27, at which the singers trot out their party pieces, other concerts will include Broadway favorites and an “It’s Your Choice” concert in which the audience gets to choose the aria.
There are also five programs for kids down at the Tel Aviv Port in which four adult singers, eight kids and a piano introduce the children to the world of opera.
Finally, the three performances are Handel’s Acis and Galatea (July 20 and 24) that tells of a love between a mortal and a sea-nymph; Mozart’s Don Giovanni (July 21 and 25), which Michael Schade is directing, in which the heartless Don gets his comeuppance; and finally the double bill of Puccini’s Suor Angelica and Gianni Schicchi (July 22 and 26), one a tragedy, the other a comedy.
For more information, go to: summeroperatlv.co.il.
