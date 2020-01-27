At the state ceremony on Monday to mark International Holocaust Remembrance Day, survivors of the Nazi genocide told assembled ambassadors and dignitaries of the trauma that has accompanied them throughout their lives. The survivors also called for greater understanding of Israel’s military actions in defending itself, saying that the country acted strongly to protect another calamity befalling the Jewish people. The state ceremony was staged at the Massuah International Institute for Holocaust Studies in Tel Yitzhak for the 15th year and was attended by some 60 foreign ambassadors to Israel. “The experiences that I went through in the Holocaust were traumatic and they left a massive mark that shaped my life,” said Sir Frank Lowy, an Australian businessman, philanthropist and Holocaust survivor who recently immigrated to Israel. Turning to the ambassadors, Lowy said “You have criticized us[Israel] many times. Often justly. I request that when you judge is, remember that we are human and that those years [of the Holocaust] rule over us.”Israeli film director Avi Nesher, who is the son of two Holocaust survivors, made similar comments, saying that the events of the Nazi onslaught against the Jewish people would always color the mindset of the Jewish state. “For the world, the Holocaust ended 75 years ago. For us, Israelis, it will never end,” said Nesher.“There is no way to understand the Israeli experience without understanding its past,” he continued, and added to the ambassadors that “For you the war ended, for us it did not. You continued onward, we did not. We did not choose to be tormented with this post-trauma, and every time you condemn us because we acted too stubbornly the post trauma gets even worse because as we see it, we are just trying to avoid another tragedy.”Australian Ambassador Chris Cannan spoke at the event as well, spoke of the obligation on all governments to educate about the Holocaust, and to counter antisemitism today. “We have a duty to work to eternalize the memory of the Holocaust, we have a duty to teach about the historic events and history of the Holocaust in schools, we have a duty to support education about human rights and we have a duty to fight against antisemitic incidents and the phenomenon of racism every around the world,” said Cannan. “This is a deep and mutual responsibility for all the generations, and every one of us must bear it with determination.”