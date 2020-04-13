Suspect infiltrates IDF base, stabs two soldiers - report

An unidentified person infiltrated an IDF base Monday morning, stabbing two soldiers, Channel 13 reported.





According to Channel 13, the suspect, armed with a wire cutter and a knife, infiltrated a military base on the kibbutz of Mishmar HaNegev in southern Israel, near the Bedouin city of Rahat , north of Beersheba.





The suspect was reportedly discovered by two IDF soldiers who were guarding the base, who told him to stop moving. Continuing to head toward the soldiers, the man was confronted by the two, trying to attack them.





After a short fight, the man stabbed the soldiers, fleeing the scene. The soldiers were lightly injured and the incident is reportedly under investigation.





A Givati infantry force was called to the area and is now reportedly searching for the suspect together with police forces.



This is a developing story.

