Swedish Prime Minister denounces neo-Nazis, promises protection for Jews

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
May 22, 2019 12:36
1 minute read.
Police officers stop NMR demonstrators from trying to walk along a forbidden street during the Nordic Resistance Movement (NMR) march in central Gothenburg, Sweden September 30, 2017.. (photo credit: FREDRIK SANDBERG / TT NEWS AGENCY)

 
Swedish Prime Minister Stefan Löfven slammed neo-Nazis and promised to take steps toward banning them and increasing protection of Jewish communities in Sweden, in a response letter to the World Jewish Congress.
 



Löfven referred to the neo-Nazi Nordic Resistance party (NMR) as “the scum of history” in the letter, which was a response  to a May 2 request from WJC  to show “zero tolerance for such manifestations of evil," after recent marches by the party in the cities of Kungälv and Ludvika.  The letter was included in a press release WJC released on Tuesday. 
 
Löfven stated his government will appoint a government inquiry into the issue with the goal of banning racist organization and making participating in them a criminal offense. 
 
He further mentioned the work done by The Living History Forum, the Swedish public authority in charge of work related to tolerance, democracy and human rights, and the newly created Swedish Center for Preventing Violent Extremism (CVE).
 
Under his administration, Löfven said, the security provided by the state for faith-based facilities will be doubled, including security offered to Jewish associations. 
 
The Nordic Resistance movement was founded by Klas Lund, and has branches in Norway, Denmark and Finland. It is seen by many in Sweden as a threat to its democracy due to its usage of violent rhetoric and deploying militia-like training and means.
     
  
  


