Sylvan Adams – Israel’s Self-Appointed Ambassador

Sylvan Adams, known as the ‘self-appointed ambassador for the state of Israel’, addressed attendees at the Jerusalem Post Diplomatic Conference, explaining why he has invested money in events held in Israel such as the Giro d’Italia – the second most prestigious bicycle race in the world after the Tour de France – Eurovision and the Argentina-Uruguayan soccer match in Tel Aviv.Discussing his activities with Yaakov Katz, Jerusalem Post editor-in chief, he said, “Thematically, they are all the same. We want to show the majority of people who are apolitical, who don’t know Israel, but may have a negative opinion about Israel because of negative coverage, that in fact, we live in a normal, tolerant, free, democratic, and safe country. I think this is really sort of the antidote to the negative news.”Since his aliyah, the dynamic Adams has devoted his time, resources and energy to promoting Israel to the world as a normal place, where people live their lives much as others do around the globe.Adams explains why he left the comforts of North America and moved to the turbulent Middle East. “It’s quite simple: Zionism. Aliyah is the purest demonstration of Zionism. My wife and I expressed our Zionism with our feet.” Adams says that Israelis are the most enthusiastic and energetic people in the world. To him, this was expressed by the huge numbers – almost one million people – who attended the Giro d’Italia in Israel. “It brought our own country together in pride and patriotism.” Adams was pleasantly surprised by the vast numbers who attended on short notice, and says, “The way Israelis responded with great enthusiasm opened my eyes. We are the most enthusiastic country in the world, and we can achieve anything.”Responding to a question from Yaakov Katz as to whether the promotional activities that he organizes in Israel are ‘whitewashing’ more serious issues, Adams said that these events show the real Israel in a normal and neutral fashion. “We are reaching out to people whose only interest is the activity itself. We are not preaching to them nor presenting propaganda.”Adams announced that the Israeli cycling team will be participating in the Tour de France, the world’s most popular and best-known cycling event, this summer for the first time. He noted that the event is viewed by more than 2 billion viewers and will increase Israel’s visibility to a wider world audience.In mid-January, Adams will be announcing an additional, sport-related event that will be held in Israel and wants to bring additional events to Israel in the future. “I hope to continue working with ambassadors from other countries. Bring us your events – we are happy to work together.”This past week, Adams was responsible, together with his friend and associate Danny Benaim, in bringing the Argentine and Uruguayan soccer teams to play a friendly match at Bloomfield stadium in Tel Aviv, which featured the most famous player in the world, Lionel Messi. Smiling, Adams said, “The game was absolutely spectacular. Though it ended in a tie, there was one winner – Israel.”