The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Food March Of The Living
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Sylvan Adams announces recipients of 2020 Nefesh B'Nefesh Bonei Zion Prize

Hundreds were nominated to receive this year's prize. Seven of them were selected, representing the same number of categories.

By ZACHARY KEYSER  
APRIL 26, 2020 18:14
Sylvan Adams (photo credit: NEFESH B'NEFESH)
Sylvan Adams
(photo credit: NEFESH B'NEFESH)
Canadian-Israeli philanthropist Sylvan Adams announced the seven recipients for the 2020 Sylvan Adams Nefesh B'Nefesh Bonei Zion Prize.
The award goes out annually to Olim from English-speaking countries - stemming from Australia, Canada, New Zealand, South Africa, the United Kingdom and the United States - who have made outstanding contributions to the State of Israel, recognizing these Anglo honorees for their meaningful participation in the promotion of modern-day Zionism after making their Aliyah journey to the Jewish State.
This years honorees include former Maccabi Tel Aviv and Cleveland Cavaliers basketball coach David Blatt, Director of Tahel – Crisis Center for Religious Women and Children in the field of Community & Non-Profit Debbie Gross, President of the Jerusalem Center for Public Affairs in the field of Global Impact Dore Gold, former chief psychologist for the Ministry of Education Reuven (Bob) Asch, President Emeritus of Hillel Avraham Infeld and social entrepreneur Zo Flamenbaum.
“As we are all grappling with so much national and global turmoil, it feels especially meaningful to pause and recognize these incredible Olim surrounding Israel’s 72nd birthday,” said Rabbi Yehoshua Fass, Nefesh B’Nefesh Co-Founder and Executive Director. “The individuals receiving this year’s Bonei Zion Prize are shining examples of the impact one can have on an entire field of study and practice, and they give us great hope for the State of Israel. Celebrating these honorees is a reminder that the Zionist dream is thriving.”
Hundreds were nominated to receive this year's prize. Seven of them were selected, representing the same number of categories. The categories honor contributions related to science and medicine, community and non-profit work, education, global impact, culture, art and sports as well as young leadership.
The Lifetime Achievement Award was bestowed upon Infeld for his exemplary life-long contributions to Jewish education, assisting countless individuals in understanding their personal Jewish identity through organizations such as Melitz and Hillel, among others.
The Young Leadership Prize was awarded to social entrepreneur Flamenbaum. Flamenbaum founded the School of Shine in 2014, which helps Israeli women determine holistic approaches to shifting the paradigm of female leadership and empowerment.
“As an Anglo Oleh myself, it is an honor to sponsor the annual Nefesh b’Nefesh Bonei Zion prizes, paying tribute to Olim from the English speaking world for their meritorious contributions to our country," Adams told The Jerusalem Post. "It is my way of saying thank you to these outstanding men and women, on behalf of a grateful nation.”
As a cycling enthusiast and a firm believer in the power of building bridges through sport, Adams has been spearheading "people-to-people sport diplomacy" for the State of Israel since he made aliyah a few years back, and he tries to achieve this aspect of soft-diplomacy in any endeavor he embarks on.
Adams has participated in and heavily funded projects such as the Giro d’Italia global cycling competition held in Israel, the SpaceX Beresheet moon launch, Madonna’s performance at the 2019 Eurovision Song Contest in Tel Aviv, the exhibition soccer match between rival South American sides Uruguay and Argentina at Tel Aviv's Bloomfield Stadium and Team Israel’s stunning, come-from-left-field entry to the 2020 Olympics in baseball since making .
Additionally, Adams leads health initiatives such as Save a Child’s Heart, which is funded by the Sylvan Adams Foundation – bringing children to Israel from all across the world for life-saving heart surgeries and has treated more than 5,000 children from 62 countries – including the Palestinian territories and African nations.
Adams’ dream scenario with all the projects he takes part in is to normalize Israel to the world and fortify hopefully longstanding relationships with other countries – even in countries that the possibility is far out-of-reach due to formal diplomatic ties – that can one day turn into partnerships with the most unlikely entities.


Tags nefesh b'nefesh Sylvan Adams Prize
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Balancing values in the context of coronavirus in Israel By JPOST EDITORIAL
Emily Schrader Israel’s failure to recognize the Armenian Genocide is indefensible By EMILY SCHRADER
YEDIDIA Z. STERN Two hedgehogs and a Hydra, Netanyahu and Gantz are rewriting the rules By YEDIDIA Z. STERN
Jason Greenblatt Why the Palestinian leadership should not reject Trump’s peace plan By JASON GREENBLATT, BISHARA A. BAHBAH
Andrea Stricker COVID-19 and the IAEA: Where does the Iran mission stand? By ANDREA STRICKER, JACOB NAGEL

Most Read

1 Kim Jong Un in a 'vegetative state' after heart surgery - Japanese Media
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un visits a drill of long-range artillery sub-units of the Korean People's Army
2 Coronavirus has mutated into at least 30 different strains new study finds
3D medical animation still shot showing the structure of a coronavirus
3 Germany’s largest paper to China's president: You're endangering the world
A poster with a portrait of Chinese President Xi Jinping is displayed along a street in Shanghai, China, October 24, 2017
4 Inventor of N95 masks comes out of retirement to upgrade them
Various N95 respiration masks at a laboratory of 3M, that has been contracted by the U.S. government to produce extra marks in response to the country's novel coronavirus outbreak, in Maplewood, Minnesota, U.S. March 4, 2020. Picture taken March 4, 2020
5 Chinese doctors report coronavirus can survive in the human eye
An illustrative picture of a person's eye.
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by