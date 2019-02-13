Israel Elections NORTHERN SHIELD Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Blogs Premium

Syrian Army sends reinforcements to Golan Heights border - Report

This is the first time Syria has reinforced the border since beginning their military operation in the Quneitra area.

By TZVI JOFFRE
February 13, 2019 01:34
Mount Hermon is seen in the background as Israeli soldiers travel on mobile artillery units after an

Mount Hermon is seen in the background as Israeli soldiers travel on mobile artillery units after an exercise in the Golan Heights, February 2013. (photo credit: BAZ RATNER/REUTERS)

 
The Syrian Army has sent troop reinforcements to a base in the Quneitra area bordering the Golan Heights, according to the Lebanese Al-Masdar News website. The report came just 24 hours after Syria placed its air defenses on high alert across the western part of the country. This is reportedly the first time Syria has reinforced the border since beginning its military operation in the Quneitra area.

Reinforcements from the National Defense Forces militia joined Syrian forces already on the border.

On Monday, IDF tanks attacked 3three sites in Quneitra, destroying two Syrian Army garrisons and Al-Quneitra Hospital. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu confirmed the strike on Tuesday before leaving for a conference in Poland. “We are operating every day, including yesterday, against Iran. All the time. Against Iran and against its attempt to entrench itself in the area,” he said.

