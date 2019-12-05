The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
TA cardiology panel to focus on digital health

"The purpose of the conference is to bring together all the factors that make up the world of start-ups and innovation in cardiovascular diseases and to present the problems in the field."

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
DECEMBER 5, 2019 15:32
Prof. Chaim Lotan and Prof. Rafael Beyar (photo credit: ICI INNOVATION CARDIOLOGY CONFERENCE)
Prof. Chaim Lotan and Prof. Rafael Beyar
(photo credit: ICI INNOVATION CARDIOLOGY CONFERENCE)
The International Meeting for Innovation in Cardiovascular Interventions will focus on the effects of the digital world on the future of healthcare, organizers announced.
Want to know how Facebook and Amazon are related to the matter? Curious to see the hospital of the future and a robotic emergency room?
Facebook Israel CEO Adi Soffer Teeni will show how social networks empower the patient and create a sympathetic and healing environment. While Guy Spigelman, of Healthcare and Life Sciences Startup Business Development at Amazon Web Services, will show how digital medicine reaches patients, monitors them and their illnesses and take care of all their needs without having to spend time at the hospital or pharmacy.
The conference is being held for the 24th consecutive year, led by Prof. Chaim Lotan and Prof. Rafael Beyar, at the Intercontinental Tel Aviv from December 8-10.
Beyar: "The world is moving towards artificial intelligence to replace the physician with both image decoding and rapid diagnosis in the emergency room and unobtrusive medical surveillance at home."
Lotan: "The purpose of the conference is to bring together all the factors that make up the world of start-ups and innovation in cardiovascular diseases and to present the problems in the field."



