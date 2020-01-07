The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
TAU researchers open path to new imagery and detection technology

The new method for producing and controlling terahertz waves 'will enable the easy detection of fake medications and explosives.'

By OMRI RON  
JANUARY 7, 2020 01:43
Shay Keren-Zur, May Tal, and Prof. Tal Ellenbogen (photo credit: TEL AVIV UNIVERSITY)
Shay Keren-Zur, May Tal, and Prof. Tal Ellenbogen
(photo credit: TEL AVIV UNIVERSITY)
A group of researchers from the Nanoscale Electro-Optics Laboratory at TAU's Department of Physical Electronics, headed by Prof. Tal Ellenbogen, has developed a new method for producing and controlling terahertz waves. The new research could allow for the development of new imaging and microscopy methods that could help with detecting fake medications and explosives.
Terahertz waves are electromagnetic waves that are shorter than microwaves and longer than infrared waves, they can be very important due to their unique interactions with materials. This allows them to be used for accurately identifying different materials. In addition, terahertz waves can pass through materials and objects that appear opaque to other wavelengths, and thus can be used to detect hidden objects and even reveal their composition.  
Up until now, there was limited ability to produce and control these waves as compared with other forms of radiation. This new project allows for unprecedented control of these waves.
This was achieved by creating nanometric surfaces known as meta-surfaces, created surfaces paved with nanometric gold antennas (1 nanometer = 1 billionth of a meter), that effectively receive light from lasers emitting ultrashort infrared pulses, then convert the energy and transmit terahertz pulses instead. By controlling the antennas on the meta-surfaces, the researchers demonstrated that the spatial and temporal shape of the terahertz pulse can be preplanned, in a way that has never been possible before.
"The demonstration we performed in the lab breaks new ground, because the use of nanometric materials and the ability to produce light from them in a controllable manner, add important technological tools and new abilities, taking research in this field a big step forward.” Prof. Ellenbogen, who carried out the study, has said. 
“The ability to fully control the spatial shape and other properties of terahertz waves, as demonstrated in the study, enables the development and implementation of advanced imaging methods and new techniques of microscopy and spectroscopy. Thus, for example, they will improve the ability to detect from afar, without chemical lab tests, the composition and spatial structure of materials. This will enable, for instance, the easy detection of fake medications and explosives." He continued. 
The study was carried out by Prof. Ellenbogen together with research students Shay Keren-Zur and May Tal from his laboratory, in collaboration with Prof. Daniel Mittleman of Brown University in the USA and Dr. Sharly Fleischer from TAU's School of Chemistry.


Tags tel aviv university sci-tech science Physics
We use both first party and third party cookies to provide tailored experiences throughout our website. You may read our privacy policy to learn more about it. By clicking "I Accept" you agree to the use of those cookies, as well as our privacy policies