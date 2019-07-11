TAU team wins exclusive international debate competition

Noam Dahan debates during the exclusive European Round Robin international debating competition, 2019..
(photo credit: ANTONINA DĘBSKA)
A Tel Aviv University (TAU) debate team won the European Round Robin (ERR) this past week, an exclusive university-level debate competition in Warsaw, Poland.
Tom Manor and Noam Dahan were the winning pair at the competition, which took 16 of the best debate teams from around the world and had them argue for and against motions related to the most challenging dilemmas of the modern world, in the College of Europe in Natolin. Most of the people they competed against were European champions or world champions at some point.
Manor and Dahan had previously won the world championship themselves in the English Second Language (ESL) category, as well as the European championship
twice: once in the ESL category and once in the English Native Language (ENL) category.
Another Israeli team that competed in the Round Robin was made up of Roy Schulman and Elaye Karstadt from the Hebrew University of Jerusalem, who won the world championships
in the ESL category this past January in Capetown, South Africa.
Another TAU team consisting of Amichay Even Chen and Ido Kotler came to compete after winning the last European championship
in Serbia in the ESL category.
Sella Nevo, the TAU debate team coach, competed with Steven Rajavinothan from England as well. Nevo and Rajavinothan made it to the final round with Manor and Dahan.
The official format of the competition, out of dozens of debate formats, is called British Parliamentary style, in which four teams consisting of two debaters each compete, two supporting the given subject (called a "motion") and two opposing it. They are given their motion and position a mere 15 minutes before they are required, one by one, to stand at the podium and argue their stance, each team member being given seven minutes to debate.
"Round Robin" refers to the competition style in which each group faces off against every other group exactly one time throughout the five rounds, at the end of which the four best-scoring teams face off in the final round.
The results of this past competition rank the Israeli Debate League as one of the best in the world
according to its most recent accomplishments.
