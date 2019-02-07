Taglit-Birthright holds 'festive mega event' hosted by pro-ballroom dancer

Over 800 Russian-speaking participating on a Taglit-Birthright Israel trip attended a "festive mega event" Tuesday night, hosted by professional ballroom dancer Anna Aronov.
(photo credit: Courtesy)
Over 800 Russian-speaking participating on a Taglit-Birthright Israel trip attended a "festive mega event" Tuesday night, hosted by professional ballroom dancer Anna Aronov.
The event was held at Hangar 11 in Tel Aviv, at an event where Israeli band 'Hatikvah 6" performed.
The band and Taglit-Birthright Israel have built a longstanding relationship over the years.
The event was held together in collaboration with Taglit-Birthright Israel and the Genesis Philosophy Group.
In attendance were donors and friends from Jewish communities across the world in addition to the Russian-speaking participants hailing from 15 different countries.
