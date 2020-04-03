Teach Israeli kids English - here’s how

For poor Israeli families who were already struggling, or who live in small apartments with few activities for their kids, social distancing is even more challenging.

The Jerusalem Post would like to help . We are now offering a special opportunity: Help these poor Israeli children learn English . Donate a copy of Jerusalem Post Lite and Youth Magazine and we’ll match your gift with a second subscription - reaching more families and enhancing their education and lives.









As of Friday, there are more than 7,000 people in Israel infected with the virus and more than 1 million worldwide. The death toll locally is pushing 40 people. Around the world, upwards of 50,000 have succumbed to COVID-19.