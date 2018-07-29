Teenager run over and killed in Tel Aviv; driver suspected of DUI

car accident fatal370.
(photo credit: Courtesy, Magen David Adom )
X
Dear Reader,
As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before.
Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications,
like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations,
we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open
and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news
and analyses from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.
As one of our loyal readers, we ask you to be our partner.
For $5 a month you will receive access to the following:
- A user experience almost completely free of ads
- Access to our Premium Section
- Content from the award-winning Jerusalem Report and our monthly magazine to learn Hebrew - Ivrit
- A brand new ePaper featuring the daily newspaper as it appears in print in Israel
Help us grow and continue telling Israel’s story to the world.
Thank you,
Ronit Hasin-Hochman, CEO, Jerusalem Post Group
UPGRADE YOUR JPOST EXPERIENCE FOR 5$ PER MONTH
Show me later
Don't show it again
Yaakov Katz, Editor-in-Chief
Thirteen-year-old Eilon Shalev Amsalem was killed late Friday night and another youth injured when a car ran them over while they were standing on a traffic island at the corner of Ibn Gvirol and Shai Agnon in Tel Aviv.
Police arrested the driver, Eliyahu Bar-Zakkai, a 23-year-old resident of Jerusalem, who is suspected of having driven under the influence of alcohol. The Tel Aviv Magistrate’s Court released him to house arrest on Sunday and extended his remand until July 31.
“When we got there, we saw the car’s shattered windshield and the front of the car damaged by the pavement. A few meters away, a 13-year-old boy lay unconscious on the road. During an initial inspection, we conducted a search of the scene and a large distance away we located another casualty without a pulse, who was not breathing and who was suffering from severe multiple-organ damage,” said MDA paramedics Aharon Fisher and Shalom Klein.
“We immediately began treating him and he was evacuated by ambulance to the [Ichilov] hospital,” they said. “The injured person who lay on the road was also taken to hospital a few minutes later, when he is in moderate condition and suffers from injuries to his upper body.”
Bar-Zakkai’s lawyer, Eilon Oron, said his client lost control of his vehicle because a ruptured water pipe had flooded the road. Oron denied allegations that Bar-Zakkai his client was intoxicated, saying that he could not have prevented the accident.
Oron also disputed reports that Bar-Zakkai refused to take a breathalyzer test, saying that he agreed to take the test but couldn’t breathe properly because of his agitated state following the accident.Traffic accidents
have claimed 170 lives so far in 2018, compared to 229 in the same period last year. Fifty-one of the fatal victims were pedestrians, according to the National Road Safety Authority.