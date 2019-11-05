Pre-historic human teeth discovered in Western Galilee cave

A view to Manot cave with a mark of the area where some of the teeth were found. (photo credit: PROF. ISRAEL HERSHKOVITZ)

From the depths of Manot cave in the Western Galilee, new light is shed on the development of pre-historic humans through archeological finds of six human teeth discovered there.

This study is “ground-breaking” said Prof. Israel Hershkowitz, head of the Tel Aviv University ’s Dan David Center for Human Evolution and Bio-History Research. A team from Tel Aviv University, the Israel Antiquities Authority and Ben-Gurion University, and others advanced what is known on about a significant era in this region’s history.The Aurignacian culture is associated with Europe where it arose some 43,000 years ago and is known for its cultural sophistication. The Aurignacians were capable of producing bone tools, artifacts, jewelry, musical instruments and cave paintings.Perhaps you could say they were the vanguard of their day, into the arts in a world of less-developed beings, like their neighbors, the Neanderthals.For some years researchers thought that modern man’s entry into Europe resulted in the quick decline of Neanderthals, theorizing that dissimilarities between the modern humans and their less-sophisticated neighbors lead to physical conflict or competition over food sources.Newer studies lean towards the assimilation of Neanderthals into modern human migrations to account for their vanishing from Europe. This study lends support to that revised theory.By examining the six teeth with state-of-the-art dental technology, Dr. Racheli Sarig, of TAU’s School of Dental Medicine and the Dan David Center, in collaboration with Dr. Omry Barzilai of the Israel Antiquities Authority and colleagues in Austria and the US, have shown that Aurignacians arrived from Europe to current Israel some 40,000 years ago. These Aurignacians were comprised both of Neanderthals and Homo sapiens, an unexpected finding diverting from prior theory."Unlike bones, teeth are preserved well as they are made of enamel, which is the substance in the human body most resistant to the effects of time," Dr. Sarig explains.Using micro-CT scans and 3D analyses on four of the teeth resulted in a surprise showing that two teeth were typical for Homo sapiens; one tooth showing features characteristic of Neanderthals and the last showed a combination of Neanderthal and Homo sapiens features. A study based on the new findings was published in the Journal of Human Evolution.Until now, this mix of Neanderthals and human features has only ever been found in European populations from the early Upper Paleolithic period, suggesting their common origin, and, adds Hershkowitz, "To date, we have not found any human remains from this period in Israel, so the group remains a mystery. “This study, "for the first time, brings out the story of the population responsible for some of the world's most important cultural contributions," says Hershkowitz.Very briefly, said Dr. Sarig, “a new culture existed in our region for a short time – approximately 2-3,000 years – and then disappeared for no apparent reason,” adds Dr. Sarig. “Now we know something about their makeup.”

