Tel Aviv Marathon: Running down a dream

Picture of the 2019 Tel Aviv Marathon.
(photo credit: RONEN TOPELBERG)
X
Dear Reader,
As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before.
Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications,
like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations,
we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open
and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news
and analysis from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.
As one of our loyal readers, we ask you to be our partner.
For $5 a month you will receive access to the following:
- A user experience almost completely free of ads
- Access to our Premium Section
- Content from the award-winning Jerusalem Report and our monthly magazine to learn Hebrew - Ivrit
- A brand new ePaper featuring the daily newspaper as it appears in print in Israel
Help us grow and continue telling Israel’s story to the world.
Thank you,
Ronit Hasin-Hochman, CEO, Jerusalem Post Group
UPGRADE YOUR JPOST EXPERIENCE FOR 5$ PER MONTH
Show me later
Yaakov Katz, Editor-in-Chief
A record number of participants - more than 40,000 runners - took part in the 2019 11th annual Tel Aviv-Jaffa Marathon on Friday, and enjoyed an extraordinary experience.
Runners of every age from all over Israel and beyond participated in the five races - a full marathon (42.195 km), a half marathon (21 km), a 10km race, a 5km race and a hand-bike race for the handicapped - held in exceptionally pleasant weather and vibrant atmosphere.
The men's full-marathon winner was Demi Samuel Gatcho of Ethiopia, who finished the course in a time of 2:14:30 hours. The women's winner, Margaret Negui of Kenya, finished the full marathon with a score of 2:40:25.
A women's track record was set for 10 km: 31:53 minutes, by Salmavit Biolin from Tel Aviv. Israeli-American Orthodox mother of five Beatie Deutsch finished the half marathon with an impressive time of 1:17:25.
Tel Aviv-Jaffa Mayor Ron Huldai congratulated the winners and awarded them the prizes, and the festivities concluded with a huge celebration in the Ganei Yehoshua parking lot.
Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>