Tel Aviv to launch Shabbat bus program on Friday

The transportation network will connect certain Tel Aviv area cities together over the weekends, such as Ramat HaSharon, Giv'atayim, Kiryat Ono and Tel Aviv-Yafo.

‘WITHIN ANY arrangement in Israel it is critical to ensure that no one is forced to work on Shabbat, as in the case of bus drivers or construction workers.’ (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)
Tel Aviv will be launching its new Shabbat transportation initiative this weekend, according to a statement by the Tel Aviv-Yafo Municipality.
The transportation network will connect certain Tel Aviv area cities, such as Ramat HaSharon, Giv'atayim, Kiryat Ono and Tel Aviv-Yafo on the weekends - providing transportation methods to over 4 million residents of the city and its surrounding area.
Additional cities are planned to be coordinated within the coming years.
"The ability to move during the weekend from one point to another is a fundamental right. The metropolitan transportation network was created in order to answer the need of a large part of the Israeli population during the weekends, in the absence of public transportation," said Ron Huldai, mayor of Tel Aviv-Yafo. "The metropolitan transportation network is a particularly important venture, the latest addition to other initiatives of the Tel Aviv-Yafo Municipality such as AutoTel and Tel-O-Fun."
The buses, operated by Kavim 4-5, will be offering six routes running along 300 kilometers (about 186.4 miles) of road, which include over 500 stops. The routes will also take into consideration the neighborhoods that observe Shabbat within the surrounding area.
"The buses will run every half hour between 18:00 on Friday until 02:00 on Saturday, and then again from 09:00 – 17:00 on Saturday (excluding bus number 710 from Kiryat Ono which will run every hour)," the municipality statement read. "The buses and relevant stations will be branded accordingly and will feature dedicated maps. Every third bus (arriving every hour and a half) will be accessible to people with disabilities. Passengers will also be able to order an accessible bus ahead of time."
For full comprehensive, real-time information and schedules you can visit https://busofash.co.il/  (currently only available in Hebrew or https://visit.tel-aviv.gov.il/move/in-tel-aviv for information in English).


Tags Tel Aviv shabbat transportation
