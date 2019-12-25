The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Television news anchor calls Yair Netanyahu a ‘wise child’

“Your father is our Prime Minister for ten years, he runs the country,” Channel 12 anchor writes to the young Netanyahu.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
DECEMBER 25, 2019 19:11
YAIR NETANYAHU at a recent court hearing. (photo credit: AVSHALOM SHOSHANI)
YAIR NETANYAHU at a recent court hearing.
(photo credit: AVSHALOM SHOSHANI)
Channel 12 news anchor Rina Matzliah responded on camera to a tweet by the son of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Yair Netanyahu, in which he claimed she offered Gideon Sa'ar “a touchy-feely simpering interview” on the Wednesday news edition, Maariv reported
Yair Netanyahu also ridiculed her surname, using the Hebrew word "masriach" meaning smelly.
In response, Matzliah said while on air to Netanyahu that “people say you are a wise and smart child, so I want to explain things to you.”
“Your father has been our Prime Minister for ten years, he runs the country, he is responsible for what is going on in Gaza. He is also responsible for the deficit.”
The Gaza Strip is currently controlled by the Hamas terrorist group and the State of Israel is expected to cut back NIS 20 billion in the 2020 budget to combat the growing deficit.
“[Benjamin Netanyahu] is also responsible for the good things that are taking place in the country,” she said, “and we as reporters are meant to criticize the actions taken by the administration, any sort of administration.”
“This is why an interview with a prime minister will be more aggressive and assertive than one with a person who is running for the position of Likud leader,” she concluded, adding that she was “happy to offer [Yair] this short civic lesson.”
Yair Netanyahu lashed out at her on his twitter account saying "educate your own children about civics, not me!"

He then argued that Channel 12 "worshiped" the late prime minister Yitzhak Rabin during [the] Oslo [peace accords]. 
 


