Terrorist attack stopped in West Bank, Netanyahu implies

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu implied on Sunday that the Shin Bet has stopped a massive terrorist attack in the West Bank, saying: "There are drastic actions taken continually to stop attacks against us from Judia and Sumaria and inside it" Channel 13 has reported that he told a meeting: "The head of the Shin Bet has reported to me on activities I wish I could share with the citizens of Israel. Operations of epic proportions, no other words to describe it, which are taking place constantly to stop the attacks against us from Judia and Sumaria and within it and against the people of Israel, wherever they may be."One person was killed in clashes with IDF soldiers on Saturday night after soldiers identified three suspects throwing Molotov cocktails at an Israeli vehicle which was driving near the village of Beit Awwa in the Hebron region of the West Bank.The soldiers responded to the cocktails with fire and hit one of the suspects, identified as Badawi Masalmeh, who later died.The other two suspects were arrested and brought into questioning by security forces.Earlier this week, price tag attacks were reported in the Palestinian villages of Deir 'Ammar and as-Sawiya and the Arab-Israeli city of Tayibe in which cars were vandalized and an olive tree grove was uprooted, according to the Israeli left-wing group Yesh Din.In Deir 'Ammar, Stars of David were painted on multiple vehicles and five vehicles were damaged and had their tires slashed.