Teva Naot launches store in Vancouver, Canada

Teva Naot has launched a new store in Canada, in Vancouver’s northeast end.It replaces a Naot store that closed in 2018, following a fire that damaged the store.Teva Naot CEO Michael Illouz said, “The company has eight stores under the brand Naot, which is a subsidiary of Teva Naot Israel.”In 2019, Teva Naot sold about 100,000 pairs of shoes in its stores and to retailers, and through the website in the Canadian market.The average price of a pair of Teva Naot shoes in Canada is about C$230.“Vancouver, Canada, is an important destination for Teva Naot in Canada, and the new store is Vancouver’s second store,” Illouz said.Teva Naot is one of the largest companies in Israel, and one of the world’s leading companies in the field of manufacturing and marketing of comfortable shoes.The company’s factories are located in Kibbutz Neot Mordechai in the North, and the company produces over 1 million pairs of shoes each year, about 30% for the local market and about 70% for 30 countries worldwide.