The Duke of Cambridge meets with Israel's Eurovision queen

Prince William (L) meets Eurovision winner Netta Barzilai (R) on Rothschild Boulevard in Tel Aviv, June 27, 2018.
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)
Prince William paid a visit to Tel Aviv’s popular Rothschild Boulevard on Wednesday morning where he met Eurovision song contest winner Netta Barzilai and had a drink at Tel Aviv's iconic oldest kiosk, which today is a branch of the Espressobar chain.
Locals who had been drinking coffee at the coffee shop were lucky enough to be allowed to stay in the tightly secured area, and to chat with the Duke of Cambridge.
One of those, Yael, is a mother to a month-and-half-year-old baby - roughly the same age as William’s son, Prince Louis of Cambridge. The two discussed life as parents to three children.
Yael’s sister Yifat asked the prince how he was enjoying Israel and he responded positively saying that the weather is amazing. "He is super nice, it was a very easygoing feeling.I felt very comfortable talking to him, he is very impressive,” Yifat gushed.
William also chatted with Etgar, the manager of Espressobar, covering the well-trodden British topics of football and the weather. “He asked us how we like Tel Aviv and we said very much,” Edgar told The Jerusalem Post
.
Israelis, Brits and Americans waited for over an hour in the sweltering heat to catch a glimpse of the prince and those standing in the right place at the right time earned a handshake from William.
William also received a short history lesson on the city from a tour guide and Barzilai gave him a gift, before he headed to his next stop, the Beit Ha’ir Museum.