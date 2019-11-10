The Israel Philharmonic Orchestra reveals the brilliance of Britten

No pacifist campaign could convey the horrors and futility of war so persuasively as Benjamin Britten’s War Requiem, culminating in the climactic text, “I am the enemy you killed, my friend.”



In the IPO’s performance, conducted by Yoel Levi, particularly moving was the choral pianissimo, beautifully performed by the Gary Bertini, Bat Shir and the Ankor Choir, ending the work sensitively after the preceding turbulence.

The orchestra and choir performed Britten’s piece rhythmically, making a frightening impression. Tatiana Pavlovskaya’s radiant soprano frequently sounded like an outcry or, alternatively, like weeping. So did Morgan Pearse’s sonorous, impressive baritone, making both a depressed and depressing impression. The orchestra’s brass section effectively created the impression of war.This was a gripping performance, leaving no debt to the brilliance of Britten’s work.Every government official who advocates war should be made to listen to Britten’s War Requiem.

