The Israeli innovation that helps you find God

Worshippers take part in the Christian Orthodox Holy Fire ceremony at the Church of the Holy Sepulcher in Jerusalem's Old City..
(photo credit: REUTERS)
X
Dear Reader,
As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before.
Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications,
like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations,
we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open
and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news
and analysis from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.
As one of our loyal readers, we ask you to be our partner.
For $5 a month you will receive access to the following:
- A user experience almost completely free of ads
- Access to our Premium Section
- Content from the award-winning Jerusalem Report and our monthly magazine to learn Hebrew - Ivrit
- A brand new ePaper featuring the daily newspaper as it appears in print in Israel
Help us grow and continue telling Israel’s story to the world.
Thank you,
Ronit Hasin-Hochman, CEO, Jerusalem Post Group
UPGRADE YOUR JPOST EXPERIENCE FOR 5$ PER MONTH
Show me later
Yaakov Katz, Editor-in-Chief
Can you use online navigational tools to find God? Well, it seemed that the Church of the Holy Sepulcher in Jerusalem was a little hard to find by tourists as Google maps would suggest it’s in another location or would freeze.
“The GPS there is poor,” says Navin CEO Shay Ronen, “and the Wi-Fi isn’t so hot either,” a Friday press release reported.
The history of the old city of Jerusalem led to an urban space that is very narrow and crowded, which blocks the signal used by most navigational tools. Yet now Navin was able to solve this issue using the same sort of technology employed by the Israeli Air Force,
which Ronen is aware of based on his work as a navigator in army jets.
The application can be downloaded free of charge ahead, or during, your visit in the capital of Israel.
Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>