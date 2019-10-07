Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

The Lounge with Michal Galanti: October 8, 2019

Businessman Moshe Peterburg, who is the only Israeli on the Middle East and Africa Procurement Committee at the Tate Modern, spent Rosh Hashanah in London.

By MICHAL GALANTI
October 7, 2019 22:19
2 minute read.
Tzipi Pines, Ron Huldai, Hila Rahav and Ofer Nimrodi.

Tzipi Pines, Ron Huldai, Hila Rahav and Ofer Nimrodi.. (photo credit: AVIV CHOFI)

Beit Lessin

On Friday morning, the season-opening event of the Friends of the Beit Lessin Theater Association was held at the home of Ravit and Ofer Nimrodi, in Savyon. The guests were welcomed by the hosts alongside the chairman of the Friends Association, Hila Rahav, and the theater director, Tzipi Pines. Spending the morning together were: Tel Aviv-Jaffa Mayor Ron Huldai and his wife Yael; Ran Rahav; Gideon and Hanna Hamburger; and Barak Rosen.

A Night of Heroes

The Friends of the IDF’s National Gala, ‘A Night of Heroes,’ took place just before Rosh Hashanah at the New York Hilton Midtown and featured active-duty IDF soldiers and other special guests.
Other distinguished guests included Israel’s Minister for Social Equality MK Gila Gamliel; Permanent Representative of Israel to the United Nations Amb. Danny Danon; Consul General of Israel in New York Dani Dayan; Israel Defense and Armed Forces Attache to the United States Maj. Gen. Yehuda Fox; and IDF former head of the Northern Command and current Commander of the Ground Forces Maj. Gen. Yoel Strick.

Tel Aviv University

Last weekend, Dr. Tzipi and Yigal Landau, members of the Tel Aviv University Board of Trustees, opened their home in Savyon to members of the Board of Trustees in honor of Rosh Hashanah. The guests were welcomed by Chairman of the Friends of the University, Amnon Dick; CEO of the Association, Adv. Adi Olmert; The university’s President, Prof. Ariel Porat; and Prof. Jacob Frankel, chairman of the Board. The outstanding, young researcher Prof. Ayala Arad of the Koller Faculty of Management gave a lecture about the psychological angles of game theory and strategic decision making.

Ai Weiwei

Businessman Moshe Peterburg, who chairs the Board of Trustees of the Holon Design Museum, and is the only Israeli on the Middle East and Africa Procurement Committee at the Tate Modern, spent Rosh Hashanah in London. There, he met the influential and important Chinese artist Ai Weiwei, who has shown his work in Israel.

Odin Haim Saban

American-Israeli billionaire Haim Saban and his wife Cheryl opened the Jewish New Year with their first grandchild, a lovely little boy who turned them into grandparents. Their son, Ness Saban, and his wife Bryn Jones, celebrated Rosh Hashanah on the same day as their baby’s brit milah took place. The baby’s name is Odin Haim Saban.

Translated by Hannah Hochner.


