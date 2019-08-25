The Sea Daffodil Bloom - A farewell to summer

Arab Israeli Conflict
Middle East News
Israel News
Hi Tech News
TRENDING STORIES
Diaspora
Premium
WORLD NEWS
Sea Daffodil .
(photo credit: EZRA SPEISER)
var cont = `Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>`;
document.getElementById("linkPremium").innerHTML = cont;
(function (v, i){
});
By GREER FAY CASHMAN
By ILANIT CHERNICK
Sponsored Content
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
By KHALED ABU TOAMEH
By TOVAH LAZAROFF
Please insert a valid email address