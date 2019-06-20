Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel March Of The Living Travel Channel

The Second Authority strikes down Hebron radio ad

Radio stations across the country were informed the ad was struck down for being about ‘controversial issues.’

June 20, 2019 01:21
An Israeli soldier stands guard in Hebron

An Israeli soldier stands guard in Hebron. (photo credit: REUTERS/MUSSA QAWASMA)

 
Radio stations across the nation received an email from the Second Authority for Television and Radio on Wednesday informing them they may not broadcast an ad for Shavei Hebron Yeshiva, a press release on behalf of the school reported. 
 
The Authority supervises commercial broadcasts and is currently headed by former Kadima MK Yulia Shamalov-Berkovich. 
 
The email stated that the ad is in violation of section 5 in the ethics in radio broadcasting rules which covers issues which are “controversial.” 
 
Shavei Hebron Yeshiva said that “we will not allow anyone to put a stop to the study of Torah in the city of the fathers.” 
 
Hebron, the city in which the Cave of the Patriarchs is located in, is also where the 1929 massacre of Jews by their Palestinian neighbors took place.

67 Jews were murdered, the event led to the evacuation of Jews from the city until the 1967 Six Days War. 
 
In 1994 Jewish-American medical doctor Baruch Goldstein opened fire on Muslim praying at the Cave of the Patriarchs murdering 30 men. 
 
Shavei Hebron Yeshiva was founded in 1982, two of its students and one educator were murdered by Palestinian acts of terror since it began to function. 
      

