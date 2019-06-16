The Three Hats of Professor Ofer Merin – Director-General of Shaare Zedek

Prof. Ofer Merin, Director General of Shaare Tzedek Medical Center, Jerusalem, speaks at the 8th annual Jerusalem Post Conference, New York.
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)
At the Jerusalem Post Annual Conference in New York, Professor Ofer Merin, the recently appointed Director-General of Shaare Zedek Medical Center, provided a fascinating overview of his multiple roles as head of Shaare Zedek, chief of trauma services in the hospital, and head of the IDF’s renowned mobile field hospital.
He described Shaare Zedek’s rapid expansion, saying that “not many hospitals have a doubling in size in the number of patients treated within a decade.” The hospital is incorporating new technologies as well as new buildings, including a special MRI machine for premature babies, and increased use of robotics.
Switching hats, Professor Merin next described the work of the renowned IDF field hospital, which he has headed for the past fifteen years, that has treated and saved lives in numerous mass-casualty events around the world. Israel’s mobile field hospital, he explained, has received the highest rating from the World Health Organization, for the standards that it maintains. But what separates it from others, he says, “is our values, our ability to treat people with the proper dignity.”
Professor Merin then described the work in the hospital’s trauma unit, which frequently has to deal with harrowing cases of terror victims and their rehabilitation. Recalling a terrorist attack, in which a husband was shot, together with his pregnant wife, Professor Merin described the dedicated work that was done by the doctors to save the lives of the husband and wife. Unfortunately, the child could not be saved. “We could not save the child,” he explained, “but we have to concentrate in life, in whatever we can do.” He concluded his remarks by citing the Talmudic dictum, of ‘Whosoever saves one life, saves the whole world.’ Shaare Zedek is steadfast in its efforts to maintain and save lives.