‘The man is unworthy,’ Smotrich slams Liberman during right bloc meeting

Transportation Minister Bezalel Smotrich slammed Yisrael Beiteinu leader Avigdor Lieberman during a meeting on Wednesday of all the parties that form the right-wing bloc. “The man is unworthy to be a part of any coalition,” he said, when Likud MK Miki Zohar attempted to stop him from speaking he said “I am saying what I think, he is a dangerous man who is leading the nation to the brink.” “I think we need to be much more statesmanlike and less aggressive,” Zohar said in response. “He should not threaten us by jumping from high towers,” said Smotrich, who meant to say Lieberman is threatening to commit political suicide by refusing to form a coalition with either Arab MKs or Haredi MKs. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu responded by saying no individual person should be disqualified, nor should communities in Israel. Head of the New Right Ayelet Shaked said that while it is true Liberman had placed several “landmines,” “that doesn’t mean we can’t defuse them or leap over them.” The debate was aired on the Knesset television channel.