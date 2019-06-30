‘This is Home’: Jewish youth from around world sing their love for Israel

Taglit Mega event at Jerusalem's Binyanei Hauma.
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)
The song "A tribe of brothers and sisters" was first recorded in April with a variety of performers, including President Reuven Rivlin.
The song then became such a hit that it inspired a cover version by police officers and another one by haredi singers.
Now Taglit created an English-language cover of the song with roughly 100 young adults from around the world who are currently visiting the country.
“Above Massada comes the sun,” they sing, “and a prayer to Jerusalem shall run.”
The clip was shot at roughly 30 sites across the country ahead of the planned visits of roughly 32,000 Jewish youth from 68 countries who will explore their heritage via Taglit, Ynet reported
Taglit CEO Gidi Mark said the song holds the message of Jewish unity and that he has no doubt that the visitors will return to their countries of origin with the message of the song in their hearts.
